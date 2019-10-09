October 6, 2019 Mary Patricia Sweeney, 78, of Salem, Va., devoted wife and mother, walked the stairway to Heaven on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was an avid bowler for over 40 years and the secretary of one of her leagues for many years. Mary (Pat) was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Sweeney; parents, John and Bessie Ciafardini; brother, Manuel Ciafardini; and special friend, David Hope. She is survived by her family, son, William and his wife, Kim; son, Jay; daughter, Lisa Saunders and her husband, James; four grandchildren, Matthew Sweeney, Mary Catterton-Sweeney, McKenzie Saunders and Nick Saunders; and three siblings, Johnny and Ernest Ciafardini and Emma Jean Hodge. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

