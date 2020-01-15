Sweeney Margaret Stebar January 12, 2020 Margaret Stebar Sweeney "MeeMaw" of Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday night, January 12, 2020. She was born in Craig County, Virginia, daughter of Charles and Addie Bell Stebar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 50 years, John M. Sweeney. Margaret was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her sweet, pleasant personality was adored by all who knew her. She was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Salem. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vickie (Brian) Nitch of Houston, Texas, and Teresa (Don) Fant of Salem, Virginia; granddaughters, Crystal (T.J.) Stratton and Fallon (Christian) Yates, all of Salem, Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Bailey and Lacey Stratton, Eli and Millie Yates. Visitation will be held at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Dan Netting officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Burial Park in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3959 Electric Rd., Roanoke, VA 24018, or First Christian Church, 712 Front Ave., Salem, VA 24153.
