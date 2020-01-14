Margaret S. Sweeney, 91, of of Salem, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home Salem.
Breaking
Sweeney, Margaret S.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Sweeney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Margaret S. Sweeney, 91, of of Salem, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Arrangements by Lotz Funeral Home Salem.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.