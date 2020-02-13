February 10, 2020 Lesley (Les) Sweeney, 56, of Botetourt County, Va., passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was a Finance Manager at Haley Toyota and was preceded in death by his father, L.E. Sweeney Jr.; his grandmother, Ruby Waggoner; and friend, Patrick Dusenberry. Les is survived by partner, Tammy Peters and her son, Kyle Peters; his son, Matthew Sweeney and wife, Madeline; daughter, Meredith Sweeney; his mother, Sandra Sweeney; one granddaughter, Ruby Sweeney; three brothers, Jeffrey Sweeney, Douglas Sweeney and wife, Angela, and Mark Sweeney; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. George Stevenson and the Rev. Lynn Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

