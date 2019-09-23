September 19, 2019 James William Swecker, 73, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Billy Boy was born on the family farm in Wythe County to the late Haymon and Ada May Bond Swecker and retired from his own business, Swecker Communications Services. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Jamie Swecker; grandson, Blake Witmer; four brothers, Tom, Bo, Harold and Ralphe; and five sisters, Opal, Ila Mae, Pete, Margaret and Shirley. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Gay (Hodges) Swecker; daughters, Lori Michelle (Jim) Vail and Jodi Mannon; sons, Chad (Deana) McGhee and Matthew Swecker; two grandsons, Chris Patterson and Jake Pettrow; three granddaughters, Allison Swecker, Madeline McGhee and Ava McGhee; two sisters, Judy Bell Semones and Millie Mitchem; one brother, Muncy Swecker; and a large number of beloved extended family. He was Rebecca's heart and her best friend, and she loved him very much. A self-professed good old country boy, Jim never met a stranger. A natural born storyteller with a contagious smile, he could paint a picture with his words, entertaining family and friends for hours. James' heart was his family and friends, embracing every moment and sharing life lessons. Flying his remote-controlled planes and hunting were his passions. He happily flew for over 40 years and was a founding member of the Roanoke Valley Radio Control Club. The family would like to thank Dr. Josh Morales and the team at Blue Ridge Cancer Care in Roanoke, Dr. Jeffrey Clarke at Duke Cancer Center, and Dr. Anthony Galanos at Duke University Hospital for taking such excellent care of him on his journey. Visitation will be held at Oakey's Vinton Chapel on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, beginning at noon, with the service following at 2 p.m. Pastor Joe Peters will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family also has a GoFundMe account to help offset the exorbitant cost of his medical care. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
