August 30, 1924 April 1, 2020 When we lost our patriarch, we were told, "So sorry to hear about Howard. He has always been there." And he was always there. He was there for Ann Swank, his beloved wife of 36 years; for family and friends; for his country, during both World War II and Korea; and for his community and church. Howard Melvin Swank Jr., 95, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born August 30, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pa., to Howard and Edith Swank. He joined the United States Navy and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, then re-enlisted for the Korean War, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. Between wars, he earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Geneva College. He started a successful career as an insurance broker in the 1950s and sold insurance until he was 90. Howard loved making friends and building lifelong relationships in his community. Over the years, he volunteered for Roanoke Jail Ministry, Big Brothers, Habitat for Humanity and Methodist Youth Fellowship. He taught Sunday school at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church and co-founded its weekly Fun for Instruments group, in which he played guitar and sang. After music, he and his Roosters lunch gang met at The Roanoker. He also made a long list of calls weekly to offer prayers and fellowship. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry and Wesley; and sister, Grace. In addition to his wife, Ann, and kids, Howard (Lindsey) Swank III, Sarah (Danny) Mauney and Romelle (Anthony) Cummings; he is survived by his brothers, David (Yoshin) Swank and Jimmy (Irene) Swank; grandchildren, Jacob, Isaiah, Kristina and Khanadia; special family friend, Ira Wright; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Greene Memorial United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.