November 12, 1977 December 15, 2019 Wayne T. Swain, age 42, of Roanoke, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1977. Wayne attended the University of Virginia. He received an Associates Degree of Science and graduated Cum Laude in December, 2017. He was attending Radford University pursuing a Nursing Degree. He was a Pharmacy Tech at Walgreens. He is survived by his father, William Taft Swain Jr.; mother, Shelby Mallory Swain Price (husband, the Rev. Calvin S. Price); a brother, William Taft Swain III; a sister, Tiffany Quianna Price; maternal grandparents, Charles and Kathleen Mallory; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Promise Land Baptist Church, 11892 Moneta Rd. Moneta, VA 24121. Interment will follow in the Swain Family Cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church; during this time friends may share reflections. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Swain, Wayne T.
Service information
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Promise Land Baptist Church
11792 Moneta Rd
Moneta, VA 24121
11792 Moneta Rd
Moneta, VA 24121
