December 13, 2019 Stephen Russell Sutton, 62, of Roanoke, passed away quietly on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank L. Sutton and Jeannette S. Sutton of Virginia Beach, Va., and his sister, Dolly Westerdale of Muncy, Pa. He is survived by his brothers and sister-in-law, Paul Sutton of Chesapeake, Va., Patrick Sutton and wife, Jennifer, of Franklin Co., Va.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vivien Holdren and husband, Danny, of Roanoke, Marian Rudd and husband, Bruce, of Silver Spring, Md., and Julie Goodrich and husband, Fred, of Chesapeake, Va.; three nieces, including Natalie Holdren who was like a daughter to him; nine nephews and 10 grandnieces and nephews. Steve loved the Roanoke Valley and made it his home for over 40 years. He leaves behind many cherished friends and neighbors that were like family to him. Along with those friends and neighbors, the family would like to thank everyone at Crandall and Katt Law firm from which he retired in 2018 for their wonderful support and concern. His life was richer because you were all a part of it. A memorial service celebrating Steve's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Grace Fellowship Church, 813 Franklin Road, Roanoke, Va., with Pastor David J. Crandall officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rescue Mission, 402 4th St SE, Roanoke, VA 24013 or Ronald McDonald House, 2224 S Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24014.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.