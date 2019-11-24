SUTTON John Kirkwood October 28, 1941 November 23, 2019 John Kirkwood Sutton, 78, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home in Radford. He was retired from the former Central Lumber Company where he was a building supplies salesman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Katherine Sutton. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Sutton of Radford; son, John "Kirk" Sutton Jr. of Yorktown; brother, Lawrence "Larry" Sutton Jr.; granddaughter, Haley Ann Sutton; niece, Amy Sutton; nephew, Larry Sutton III; his furry companions, Farley, Bo and Jackson; and many friends, especially Pete Smythe. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Riverlawn Weekend Backpackers, 8100 Beth Nelson Drive, Riverlawn Elementary School, Fairlawn, VA 24141 The Sutton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

