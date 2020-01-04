Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019 On Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019, Betty Sutton's loving heart and spirit were released from her earthly body. She was in her daughter's home where loved ones and friends had visited, cared for and surrounded her with love over the past 9 months since leaving her Daleville home. She was married to Larry Sutton for 68 years and had one daughter, Cindy Crance. She leaves behind three sisters, two grandsons and their wives, four great-grandchildren and so many others whose life she touched and she loved so well. Betty was born in 1932 in Illinois and after high school graduation, joined the Army and met her future husband, Larry. They settled in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach area until moving to "the mountains" in 1983 where she felt as if she had "come home". She had many jobs after raising her daughter, but her true nature blossomed as she worked with Deann Bishop at Blue Ridge Acupuncture. People were drawn to her light and her wisdom as the clinic grew. She was well-loved, respected and lived a life of spirituality and grace. For the past 3 months, Rockbridge Area Hospice has provided compassionate care to Betty and her family, which exceeded anything that we expected. We are so grateful for their service of love and ask that in lieu of flowers, to please consider a gift to Rockbridge Area Hospice. The celebration of Betty Sutton's life will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Pomegranate Restaurant & Gathering Place, 106 Stoney Battery Rd., Troutville, VA 24175, http://pomegranateva.com Family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the Eulogy will commence at 2:30 p.m. Please bring your fondest reminiscences of her and share as we celebrate her wonderful spirit and life. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.
