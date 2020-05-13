May 10, 2020 Jackie O'Neil Sutliff, age 86, of Troutville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and a dear friend to many. Jackie retired from General Electric Company after 39 years of loyal employment. He retired from The United States Naval Reserve after 27 years. For 18 years, Jackie was both a member of Troutville Lions Club and a loving foster parent through Depaul Family Services. He was an active member of the Hanging Rock Rods car club and enjoyed building and driving street rods. Jackie publicly confessed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior on March 21, 1948, and continued as a member of Rainbow Forest Baptist Church for 49 years. He was instrumental in leading many to Jesus. Jackie was the son of the late Scherer and Virgie Dix Sutliff. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Graham Sutliff of 59 years; sisters, Geneva Sutliff Kincer; and two brothers, Sonny and Jimmy Sutliff. Left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law Frank and Julia Sutliff; grandchildren, Logan Sutliff, Jessica Ferguson, Charissa Henegar; and great-granddaughter, Gillian Hale. Additional family members surviving Jackie, Joey (Kim) Sutliff, and Allen (Susan) Wirt; grandchildren, Bryce and Hunter Sutliff, Matt and Ryan Wirt. A special thank you to the Virginia Veterans Care Center, Blue Ridge Cancer Center, and Gentle Shepherd Hospice. We are thankful for the love, compassion, and prayers from his church family, Sunday school class, and neighbors. A celebration of Jackie's life will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastors Mike Grooms and Rick Via officiating. Burial with military honors provided by The United States Navy Honor Guard will be at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions be made to Rainbow Forest Baptist Church, 1338 Rainbow Forest Drive, Troutville, Virginia 24175; or to Rick Via Ministries, World Reach Partnerships, PO Box 582, Blue Ridge, Virginia 24064. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Driver pleads no contest in downtown Roanoke crash that killed pedestrian
-
Business Intel: Seafood meal delivery business launches in Roanoke
-
Virginia changes how it counts COVID-19 testing, adding antibody tests to the daily tally
-
Bracing for changes in 2020-21 school year, Roanoke County School Board reviews back to school plan, revised budget
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.