March 24, 2020 Betty Rose Stamper Sutherland, age 84, of Abingdon, Virginia, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the Abingdon Health and Rehab Center in Abingdon, Virginia. Private graveside will be conducted on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery in Independence, Virginia by the Rev. Jerry Bell. There will be no visitation. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Sutherland family.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.