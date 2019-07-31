SUTER Mike J. July 29, 2019 Mike J. Suter, 65, of Troutville, Va., passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Donna Lee Suter. Mike retired from the Veterans Administration and was the former owner of Cyberline Computers. His hobbies included, golfing, boating, and enjoying drinks with family and friends. He was known and loved for his witty sense of humor. Surviving are his wife, Kim Suter; sons, Brian (Danyell) Suter, Chris (Sandi) Suter; sisters, Michelle (Barry) Burgess, Marcia (Noel) Saunders, Malinda (Bob) Pengelly; numerous nieces and nephews; and his devoted boating first mate, Abby. A celebration of Mike's life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road with Pastor Brian Gordon officiating. Entombment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

