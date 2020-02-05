12/11/1951 ~ 02/03/2020 Mark William Surface, 68, of Salem, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center. Memorial services to honor Mark's life will be conducted on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Cameron Smith officiating. Military honors will be presented for his time served. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to either the Salem Animal Shelter or to the American Heart Association. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Breaking
SURFACE, Mark William
To plant a tree in memory of Mark SURFACE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.