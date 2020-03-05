June 16, 1975 March 1, 2020 Eric Glenn Surface, 44, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1975, to Glenn D. Surface and Linda Wooldridge Surface. He was predeceased by his father, Glenn D. Surface, Ray and Eva Wooldridge (maternal grandparents) and Ed and Marie Surface (paternal grandparents). He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Marie Surface and son, Zachary Eric Glenn Surface; and his mother, Linda Wooldridge Surface. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly. Eric was a 1994 graduate of Salem High School and received his associate degree from ECPI University. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Shasta, and was discharged on April 14, 1997. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the gravesite at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Jeff Incline of the First Evangelical United Methodist Church will be officiating.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man found guilty of scalding 4-year-old boy, must serve 1½ years
-
The best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of
-
Virginia Department of Health investigates possible coronavirus case in Southwest Virginia
-
Family fears Christiansburg park will cut off entrance to their property
-
Winter lands flurry of punches into weekend, but likely down for count by next week
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.