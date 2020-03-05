June 16, 1975 March 1, 2020 Eric Glenn Surface, 44, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1975, to Glenn D. Surface and Linda Wooldridge Surface. He was predeceased by his father, Glenn D. Surface, Ray and Eva Wooldridge (maternal grandparents) and Ed and Marie Surface (paternal grandparents). He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Marie Surface and son, Zachary Eric Glenn Surface; and his mother, Linda Wooldridge Surface. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly. Eric was a 1994 graduate of Salem High School and received his associate degree from ECPI University. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Shasta, and was discharged on April 14, 1997. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the gravesite at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Jeff Incline of the First Evangelical United Methodist Church will be officiating.

