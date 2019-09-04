SURBAUGH Mae Elizabeth November 23, 1927 September 3, 2019 (Betty) Mae Elizabeth Surbaugh, 91, of Ripplemead, Va., departed this life at her home in the loving care of family and hospice, Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019. Born in Montgomery County on November 23, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Claud Harrison and Ethel Surface Olinger. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School; a devout Lutheran from birth, member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pearisburg and a faithful supporter and member of Edgewood United Methodist Church in Ripplemead; she was retired from the Celanese Plant at Narrows where she made many friends and met the love of her life, the late Russell L. Surbaugh. Her family, friends, and church were the most important things in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Rachel Olinger; her brothers, John D Olinger Sr. and Ralph Olinger. Betty is survived by her sisters-in-law, Ruth Surbaugh and Bertie Surbaugh, and many loving neices and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with burial following in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com. A special "Thank You" to friends, neighbors, care givers and Intrepid Hospice.

