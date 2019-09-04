SURBAUGH Mae Elizabeth November 23, 1927 September 3, 2019 (Betty) Mae Elizabeth Surbaugh, 91, of Ripplemead, Va., departed this life at her home in the loving care of family and hospice, Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019. Born in Montgomery County on November 23, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Claud Harrison and Ethel Surface Olinger. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School; a devout Lutheran from birth, member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pearisburg and a faithful supporter and member of Edgewood United Methodist Church in Ripplemead; she was retired from the Celanese Plant at Narrows where she made many friends and met the love of her life, the late Russell L. Surbaugh. Her family, friends, and church were the most important things in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Rachel Olinger; her brothers, John D Olinger Sr. and Ralph Olinger. Betty is survived by her sisters-in-law, Ruth Surbaugh and Bertie Surbaugh, and many loving neices and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with burial following in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com. A special "Thank You" to friends, neighbors, care givers and Intrepid Hospice.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Cox, Comcast and Dish customers mad about not getting ACC Network
-
‘The NCAA process is horrible’: Brock Hoffman's family blindsided by final ruling
-
Injury bug bites Virginia Tech in big way during loss to Boston College
-
Virginia Tech football: Turnover-troubled Hokies tripped up by BC
-
HORNE, Brian Richard Hubert
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.