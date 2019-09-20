SUMNER Elizabeth Lawler September 17, 2019 Elizabeth Lawler Sumner, 82, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at 2:10 p.m., September 17, 2019. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Timothy and Beulah Lawler; her brother, Timothy Lawler Jr.; and her husband, Raymond. Elizabeth is survived by her nephews; neices; and cousins. Also many friends at Bon Aire Presbyterian Church of which she was a member for forty years. There will be a service for family and friends at Bon Aire Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Selma Church of the Brethren in Selma Virginia.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.