February 5, 2020 Marie Margaret Summers, 78, of New Castle, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wayne Summers. She is survived by her daughter, Dana; her twin sister, Mary; sister, Martha; brothers, Henry, Jack, and J.C.; as well as many relatives and friends. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
