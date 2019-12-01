SUMMERS Howard Wayne November 27, 2019 Howard Wayne Summers, 80, of New Castle, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Margaret Summers; daughter, Dana; sister, Madeline Helms; and numerous other family members and friends. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707.

