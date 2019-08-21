SULLIVAN Leroy January 28, 1945 August 10, 2019 Army Veteran Leroy (Willie) Sullivan, 74, passed away at his home in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father ,William Sullivan; mother, Mildred Duncan; and brother, Michael Wayne Sullivan. He is survived by his children, Mark, Le, and Chris Roope, and Kelly "Duncan" Grissom; grandchildren, Janie, Ashley, Tyler, and Dale Ray Roope, Alexis Martin, Hailey Sheppard, and Noah Grissom; sister, Barbara Sullivan; and brother, Larry Sullivan. There will be a small service on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 10 a.m. (please arrive by 9:30 a.m.) at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. A special thanks to Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. and Bollinger-Bican Funeral Home in Cleveland, Ohio.

