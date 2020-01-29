January 11, 2020 Kathy L. Sullivan, 63, of Newport News, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Kathy is survived by her father, Robert L. Sullivan Sr. (Ester) and mother, Loretta Patterson. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Spirit of Unity Baptist Church in Cloverdale, Va.
Sullivan, Kathy L.
