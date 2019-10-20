SULLIVAN Barbara Ellen February 17, 1949 October 18, 2019 Barbara Ellen Sullivan, 70, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Earl Duncan; son, Charles Nester Jr.; great-grandson, Isaac Sheppard; and brothers, Michael and Leroy Sullivan. Survivors include her daughters, Melissa Sheppard and Jennifer Riggs (Calvin); son, Randall Nester; brother, Larry Sullivan; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; friends and caregivers, Teresa Weddle and Billie Woodward; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Pastor Hal Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park in Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. The Sullivan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
