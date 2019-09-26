October 20, 1938 September 10, 2019 James Leo Stuppy, 80, of Moneta, Va., died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1938 in Lykens, Pa. to the late Ralph A. Stuppy and Anna Yentsch Stuppy. He was also preceded in death by a son, James L. Stuppy, Jr.; sister, Marie A. McNamara. James is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Stuppy; and son, Daniel P. Stuppy. James retired as Vice President of the Virginia Credit Union League, he was also part of the Credit Union Development Services; he was head of governmental affairs program for VCUL. After retiring he worked for Martinsville DuPont Credit Union as a consultant. James was a member of the Bedford Moose, he was also past Governor of the Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge. Jim enjoyed NASCAR, NFL Football, flea markets and auctions and spending time with his best buddies, Sam and Gigi. Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Emmaus United Methodist Church, 2282 Meadors Spur Road, Moneta, Va. 24121. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Emmaus United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.