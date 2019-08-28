STUMP Larry Bruce August 26, 2019 Larry Bruce Stump, 61, of Troutville, died on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Ezra Stump; and many friends. He is survived by his wife and sons, Melissa, Henry Lee and Hayden Luke; his mother, Nadine; siblings, Paul and Carolyn; many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces who were very cherished by him; and many special friends. Please join family and friends at 11570 Lee Highway, Fincastle, the home of Lewis Sifford, for a Celebration of Life from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019. Arrangements by

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.