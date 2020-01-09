Stump, Jr. Carl (CJ) Jackson June 7, 1977 January 4, 2020 Carl (C.J.) Jackson Stump, Jr., 42, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. C.J. was a longtime Salem resident and had graduated from Glenvar High School. He was an Eagle Scout, and was employed by Kroger for the past 4 years. He loved music, and played bass guitar for various bands and most recently with "Stations". Preceding him in death was his mother, Barbara Edwards Stump. His surviving family includes his father, Carl Jackson Stump, Sr.; daughter, Corryn Speed-Stump; sister, Salena Poff and Chris; aunts and uncles, Audrey Ellis, Linda Concetto, Carolyn Edwards, Fran Fields and husband, Barry, Sharon Ferrell and husband, Paul, Patricia Brown, Everett Stump and wife, Affie, and Danny Stump and wife, Judy; nieces, Tamara Dillion and Tressa Poff; grand-nephew, Blayne Dillion; and several cousins. A service in celebration of C.J.'s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. A period of visitation will immediately follow until 5 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
