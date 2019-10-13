October 12, 2019 John (Jack) Stump, 81, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was the husband of Carol Haislip Stump. Jack was also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Wright; and two brothers, Jim and Robert Stump. He is survived by a brother, Lewis Stump; a sister, Alma Spraker; sister-in-law, Jean Morrison; two brothers-in-law, Leon Stanley and Ronnie Haislip; and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Funeral Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, in Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

