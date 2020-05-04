May 2, 2020 Charlotte Ann Kingery Stump, 81, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lewis G. Stump; her son, Lewis E. Stump and wife, Tamara; her daughter, Vickie King and husband, Tom; grandson, Krae Heath and wife, Colleen; stepgrandchildren, Emilie and Robert King; step great-grandchildren, Wesley and BayLee King; brother, Eddie Kingery; and sisters, Sue Huddleston and Martha Thomason. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ethel Kingery; and siblings, Jim, Calvin, Joyce, Fannie, Betty, and Louise. She was loved by many and her smile and contagious laugh would light the room. Charlotte was a Foster Mother to 144 newborn babies before her aneurism and stroke 23 ½ years ago and loved every one of them. The family would like to express a special thanks to Carilion Hospice for their care rendered. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte STUMP as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.