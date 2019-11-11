November 9, 2019 Tommy Stultz, 74, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord and to sing with the Heavenly choir on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was preceded by his parents, Tom and Kitty Stultz; and a brother, Johnny Stultz. Tommy was a 1966 graduate of William Fleming High School. He proudly worked for Piedmont Air Lines and retired from U S Airways. On Sunday mornings Tommy would attend the 8 a.m. service at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church, and then would make his way to Grace United Methodist Church for the 10:30 a.m. service. He loved to sing and had his own ministry, singing for the patients on the third floor at Friendship Manor. Afterwards he would spend time visiting with the patients. He was a faithful follower of the "Chuck Wagon Gang". He was loved by everyone who knew him and never met a stranger. Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Carolyn Norris Stultz; daughters, Heather Stultz Fields (Jason), Christy Stephan (Rob); grandchildren, Tinleigh, Carter, and Kipton Fields; brothers, Jimmie Stultz (Jean), Eddie Stultz (Joanne); sisters, Connie Arnold and Brenda Wampler; brother-in-law, James Norris; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family offers their special thanks to the staff at Lewis Gale Medical Center for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Tommy during his illness. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to the Mount Pleasant Rescue Squad. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church by the Rev. Robert Haley. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707.
