May 13, 1940 May 5, 2020 Hawthorne Robert Stuart Sr., born May 13, 1940, a former resident of Floyd and Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Survived by a devoted family that includes David L. Smith (Barbara), Hawthorne Stuart Jr. (Joanne), Vergil Stuart (Darlel), Sidney Stuart (Ernestine); daughters, Rebecca Perkins, Mary R. Stuart, Lisa Williams (Carlton); predeceased daughter, Judith Jones; two brothers and five sisters. A host of grandchildren and friends. Arrangements by Carthage Chapel, Jacksonville, Fla.. Graveside services on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Stuart Family Cemetery at 11 a.m.

