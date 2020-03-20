June 11, 1940 March 17, 2020 Donald Lewis Stuart, 79, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Sunday from 12 until 5 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Service information
12:00PM
1002 Moorman Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA 24016
