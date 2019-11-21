STRUZZIERY, Marilyn Ann August 24, 1961 - November 17, 2019 Marilyn Ann Struzziery, 58, of Boones Mill, Va., was welcomed into the loving arms of the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Marilyn was born in Oxford, NC on August 24, 1961 and graduated from JF Webb High School and attended Vance-Granville Community College. After moving to New Jersey, Marilyn met Tony. They were married and lived for several years in Carson City, Nev., returning to Virginia and, eventually settling in Boones Mill in 2000. Delighted to be back together on the East Coast, Marilyn and her twin sister Marietta were then able to care for their beloved father until his passing. Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Black Allen and her father Walter C. Black Sr., both of Oxford, N.C. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Anthony Struzziery of Boones Mill, Va.; her twin sister, Marietta Black; her brother, Walter Black, Jr., (Tammy); Pamela Williams, all of Oxford, N.C.; Mikki Allen-Thompson (Edward) of Montclair, N.J., Vikki Allen of Oxford, N.C. and Davey Allen of Oxford, N.C., sister-in-law, Diane O'Malley Cannaday (Mark) of Boones Mill; five uncles; three aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends, a dear and devoted uncle Donald C. Mitchell whom Marilyn affectionately called Uncle D. She loved you dearly and she thought you should know. Marilyn had a true heart for giving. She organized numerous charitable fundraisers for The American Cancer Society and National Kidney Foundation, as well as many other worthy causes close to her heart. Marilyn had a real talent for jewelry making, her signature designs adorn many friends, family and acquaintances. Another passion was organizing her family's reunions – affectionately known as "A Family Affair". She loved making people happy with special party favors, endless photos and her traditional bowl of candy corn. Many thanks to Marilyn's precious family of dedicated coworkers at Physicians Care of Virginia. You added an element of joy by never letting a day pass without making time to brighten Marilyn's spirit. We truly appreciate the conscientious care givers from Home Instead – provided by two earthly angels who added a quality of life for which we will be forever grateful. Thanks also to the professional staff at Heartland Hospice. Your dedication was much appreciated. Arrangements are by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va., 24151 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with a brief reception and light refreshments immediately following the service. If you are thinking of making a charitable donation on Marilyn's behalf, please consider the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org
