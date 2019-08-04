STROUSE Alice K. June 10, 1929 July 25, 2019 Alice K. Strouse, 90, of Titusville, Florid,a went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 10, 1929 in Ithaca, Michigan to the late Floyd and Bessie Keefer. Alice was a long time member of Indian River City United Methodist Church. Other than her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Strouse; sister, Mary Kathleen Keefer; brothers, Dalis C. Keefer Sr. and Carl L. Keefer; grandson, Kyle Koenig; and niece, Sharon Rigsby. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kathleen (Bill) Koenig; sons, James (Linda) Bohon, C. Ray (Anne) Bohon and Jeffrey (Jan) Bohon; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
