December 6, 1923 April 3, 2020 Shirley C. Farrier Strother, 96, of Blacksburg, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Showalter Assisted Living Center in Warm Hearth Village. She was born in Glade Spring, Virginia, on December 6, 1923, to the late John F. and Lucille Mock Copenhaver. She attended public school in Washington County, Va., and continued her education at Hiwassee College, Radford University, VPI and SU and the University of Virginia. She taught in Giles County Public Schools for six years and was a member of the faculty at Virginia Tech in the Family and Child Development program from 1959 until retirement in 1989. She served as a co-leader of the study abroad program in Finland sponsored by the College of Human Resources at VT in the 1970s. During her tenure at Virginia Tech, Shirley received the Wine Award for Excellence in Teaching as well as the Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Advising. Shirley was a life-long member of the Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her first husband, Robert H. Farrier, in 1986, and by her second husband, Warren H. Strother, in 2006; her sister and brother-in-law, Jane C. and William G. Buckley; her brother, John F. Copenrhaver Jr.; son-in-law, Heikki Helve. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen F. (Ake-Eric) Renqvist of Newport, Va.; her son and daughter-in-law, Robert H. (Ursula) Farrier of Edinburgh, Scotland; her sister-in-law, Rosella Copenhaver, of Kingsport, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Sue Anne Seckora (Michael) of Hillsboro, Ore.; stepsons, Keith Strother (Sue) of Riverside, Calif., and David Strother (Sharon) of Midlothian, Va.; grandchildren, Piia Helve of Hyattsville, Md., George Robert Renqvist (Jenna); and great-grandson, Leif of Pittsburgh, Pa., Liam Farrier of Edinburgh, Scotland; stepgrandchildren, Annika F. Hannah and Jamie Ferguson of Scotland, Bryan Strother of Va., Logan Strother of Calif.; nieces and nephews. The family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff of the Showalter Center and Carilion Clinic Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blacksburg United Methodist Church, the Newport Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Warm Hearth Village, or to your favorite New River Valley charity. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke's Earth Fare set to reopen
-
UPDATE: Gov. Northam issues statewide stay-at-home order effective through June 10
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order; Roanoke reports first COVID-19 cases
-
Roanoke area reaches 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Montgomery County department quarantined
-
Appalachian Power seeks 5% rate increase
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.