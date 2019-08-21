STRICKLER Rosemary Ann August 19, 2019 Rosemary Ann Strickler (Ellison), 82, of Rocky Mount, Va., left this world on Monday, August 19, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Linda Ellison of Leiston (Saxmundham, County of East Suffolk), England and her loving husband of 38 years, William Eugene "Gene" Strickler of Rocky Mount. Rosemary came to the United States from England and was granted U.S. Citizenship on March 3, 1965, of which she was so proud. She is survived by her children, Linda (David) Pendleton, Robert (Deborah) Webster, and Donna (Tim) Haddix; stepchildren, Tony Strickler, Kathy (Philip) Soloman, and Keith Strickler; sisters, Jean and Barbara, who reside in England; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved. She is also survived by her "fur baby" Sam who she dearly loved and was her constant friend and companion. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Planned Pethood of Franklin County Humane Society. A memorial service will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
