April 14, 2020 Dino Louis Stratta, 86, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born in 1933 to the late Fortunato and Luigia Stratta in the Bronx, N.Y. and was a proud New Yorker. Dino was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret Stratta; a sister, Rina Stratta; and a daughter, Dina Hubert. He proudly served in the United States Army in the 1950s. Dino loved his family, friends, and to cook and eat. Dino was a lifelong New York Mets fan. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Reynolds; his grandchildren, Amanda, Noelle and Nicholas Hubert; a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Jim Gogel; and nieces, Beth Gogel, and Mary Myers and her husband, Joe. Dino is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery, Winston-Salem, N.C. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Service information

Apr 17
Service
Friday, April 17, 2020
11:00AM
Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery
Address Not Available
Roanoke, VA 24019
