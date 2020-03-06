March 4, 2020 Leon Stover, 76, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with his lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Leon is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Stover; sons, Ricky and wife, Vicky, Dwayne and wife, Lisa and Michael and wife, Alisha; grandchildren, Austin, Cole, Kaleigh, Ashlyn and Carter Stover; three sisters, Linda Richardson, Karen Kirk and Sharon Foster; one brother, Bobby Stover; numerous nieces, nephews and other family. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Grant Beecher officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

