July 12, 1933 October 31, 2019 Robert Lee Stone, 86, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully, with his wife and family by his side, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, and is now home with Jesus. Known as Bob to many, Robert worked his entire life in the printing industry, starting with Stone Printing in Roanoke, Va., and retiring from The Roanoke Times in 1993. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church. Robert was a gifted woodworker, and after retirement, he and his wife, Donna, perfected their craft and continued until his health prevented it. They were a great team and enjoyed blessing people with their beautiful creations. Robert was born on July 12, 1933, in Roanoke, Va., the youngest of four children. He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis Harmon Stone Sr. and Ellie Thomas Stone; brothers, Lewis Harmon Stone Jr. and Jack Thomas Stone; and sister, Mildred Stone Broughman. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Donna Rae Stone of Salem, Va.; feline friend, Mille; sons, Paul Thomas Phillips of Virginia Beach, Va., David Harris Stone and wife, Mary, of Moorhead, Minn., and John Harmon Stone of Galax, Va.; three stepchildren, Gerry Coffman Moffitt and husband, Wayne, of Bakersfield, Calif., Dawn Coffman Shephard and husband, Don, of Bakersfield, Calif., and Randy Coffman of Bakersfield, Calif.; six grandsons; six nieces and nephews; extended family; and many special friends. A Time of Visitation and Remembering Robert's life will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Cave Spring, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

