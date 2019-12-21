February 11, 1939 December 19, 2019 Jerry M. Stone, 80, lifelong resident of Christiansburg, Va., departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 11, 1939, to Wendell C. Stone and Margaret Linkous Stone. As a high school student in 1956, he helped his parents open Stone's Restaurant in Christiansburg. He became the owner of Stone's Cafeteria in 1969 and expanded the family business to Stone's #2 in Riner. He was a school bus driver, rural mail carrier, artist and United States Army Reservist. His favorite pastime included drawing local churches, schools and barns. He successfully self-built a log cabin on his property and enjoyed antique cars, the outdoors, and raising ducks. Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Evelyn; two sons and four grandchildren, Jay Stone and his children, Emma, Audrey, and Evan, Chris Stone and daughter, Abbey; two stepdaughters, Sherry Duncan (Ron) and children, Courtney and Jared, Sandy Kingrea (Ray) and children, Hannah, Andrew and Zach; and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Wimmer and Connie Moore (Bill); five nephews; sisters-in-law, Betty Saunders (Steve), Carolyn Cartwright (Tom); brothers-in-law, Eddie Thompson and Danny Thompson; numerous other relatives; many close friends; and his devoted Yorkie, Pippa. The family wishes to especially thank Jennifer Smith and all the dedicated caregivers for their faithful service. Jerry and Evelyn were members of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Radford. A memorial service will be held at the church, 2006 Preston St., Radford, Va., on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Gibson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg. The family wishes to thank church members for their faithful visits through the years. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the ministry of Gethsemane Baptist Church. The Stone family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Stone, Jerry Michael
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Stone, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
11:00AM-1:00PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
2006 Preston Street
Radford, VA 24141
2006 Preston Street
Radford, VA 24141
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:00PM
1:00PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
2006 Preston Street
Radford, VA 24141
2006 Preston Street
Radford, VA 24141
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 23
Interment
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Sunset Cemetery
501 S. Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA 24073
501 S. Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Interment begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.