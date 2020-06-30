June 25, 2020 Faith W. Stone, 79, of Roanoke, passed away on June 25, 2020. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, 12 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Faith Stone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.