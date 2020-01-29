Stocki, Sr. Jan Adair 06/16/1932 01/24/2020 Jan Adair Stocki, Sr., 87 of Salem, entered peacefully into rest on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 16, 1932, in Ashland, W.Va. to the late James Vincent and Eula Elizabeth (Pickett) Stocki. Although we mourn our loss, we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his wife Mary Maxine Stocki, who predeceased him in June of 2017, and with whom he owned and operated Salem Bookkeeping for over 35 years. Jan proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Family remaining to cherish his memory includes his sons, Jan Adair Stocki II and wife, Sherry, and Peter Stocki and wife, Debbie; grandsons, Nicholas Stocki (Kellie), and Christopher Stocki and wife, AnneMarie; and his great-granddaughter, Haley Stocki. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Salem Terrace and the doctors and nurses on the 10th floor, west at Roanoke Memorial for their kind and compassionate care provided to Jan and his family during his final days. Friends may call on the Stocki family on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem with Pastor Roy Kanode officiating. Military rights will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salem Rescue Squad, 201 S Broad St, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
