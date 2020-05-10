January 26, 1944 April 30, 2020 Gordon Skip Stobbelaar of Roanoke, Virginia, is now biking the endless greenway in the sky. His battle with cancer has ended. He passed away at home in the presence of his loving wife and daughter on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Gordon was born on January 26, 1944, in Marquette, Michigan, located in the Upper Peninsula on Lake Superior, the son of Gordon Behne and Hazel Altman Stobbelaar. He earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Tech University in Houghton, Michigan. Gordon is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ann Ternus Stobbelaar; daughter, Kelly Stobbelaar Hanlon and husband, Pat; and son, Mark Stobbelaar and wife, Kim, and their daughter, Amber and husband, Adam Levely. He is also survived by his brother, Scott Stobbelaar and wife, Lynn; and sister, Mary Stobbelaar Koskela and husband, Glenn. Gordon began his working career in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, working for North American Rockwell as a Research and Development Engineer for Space Craft Communications Systems. While his jobs took him around the country, he settled into his final career for over 30 years at General Electric – Drive and Energy Division – Salem, Virginia, as Department Manager, Project Manager and retiring as Senior Applications Engineer. Never one to sit still, upon retirement Gordon joined Forcon International of Richmond, Virginia, as a Forensic Engineering Consultant and Expert Witness for insurance companies investigating electrical, residential, arson and industrial fires. Growing up in Michigan, the outdoors is where he found his true enjoyment, skiing, hiking, fishing, golfing, and biking. During his retirement Gordon participated in several biking marathons including two Century marathons. In his teens he became an active ham radio operator and connected with other radio enthusiasts around the world. His hobby continued throughout his lifetime. Gordon and Ann truly enjoyed traveling and especially loved trips to the beach with their extended family. He was an active member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church serving on the Board of Trustees and volunteering his electrical expertise on various projects over the years. The Stobbelaar family would like to express their gratitude to Good Samaritan Hospice and especially to Crystal Vega, RN, for her special care to Gordon. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions concerning the COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Roanoke Valley Greenways, c/o Roanoke Parks and Recreation or to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
