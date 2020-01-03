November 12, 1930 December 31, 2019 Maria Vittoria Antonietta Colombis Stine, 89, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Maria was born in Triesta, Italy, on November 12, 1930, a daughter to the late Francesco Colombis and Maria Rogantin Colombis. Maria became a citizen of the United States in 1955. During her lifetime she was a prolific reader, especially mystery novels; she was a homemaker, owner of Oral Arts of Culpeper, and a graduate of Germanna Community College, for a while she was a part owner of Custom Jewelers, she was a world traveler, and a realtor. Survivors include her daughter, Marvi D. Stine (Greg Duncan); son, Dr. Larry L. Stine (Lynn); five grandchildren, Teresa Chambers (Mike), Rachel Willis, Brandon Stine, Dr. Christopher Stine, and Katelyn Stine; two great-grandchildren, McKenna and Oliver Chambers; and brother Franco Colombis of Milano, Italy and his children, Patricia, Cristina, and Paolo. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Stine. The family would like to thank Greenfield Senior Living of Spotsylvania and Michelle Washington for their quality care. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Culpeper National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, 5100 Wisconsin Avenue N.W., Suite 400, Washington DC 20016. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
