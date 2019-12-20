May 26, 1940 December 17, 2019 Ronald Wayne Stiff, 79, departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 following courageous battle with stage 4 cancer. Born May 26, 1940, Ronnie was the son of the late Atlee and Virgie Stiff of Newport and the stepson of the late Louise Link Stiff of Newport. Ronnie worked for 50 years at MOOG as a machinist. He was a cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather who took great joy in spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outside walking or riding his ATV and taking care of his farm. He loved spending time on the mountain hunting and fishing or just being outdoors. He will be greatly missed. Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Doris, of 57 years; a daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Dexter Sloan of Newport; his son, Ronald and daughter-in-law, Pam, also of Newport; grandchildren, April Wilson of Narrows, Jessica and John Whittaker of Narrows, Kristy and Jeremy Bradley of Craig, Gabrielle and Michael Heim of Mineral, Va., Olivia and Josh Durham of Richmond, Va.; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Norris (Mary) Stiff of Newport, and Curtis (Joyce) Stiff of Roanoke; and a great companion in a dog named Taiz who he loved greatly. Family will receive family and friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel 605 Snidow St. Pembroke, Va. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Clover Hollow Cemetery in Newport, Va. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
