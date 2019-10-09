STIFF Mary Louise December 5, 1921 October 7, 2019 Mary Louise Stiff, 97, of Newport, Va., departed this life Monday morning, October 7, 2019 at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg. Born on Spruce Run at Newport, Va. on December 5, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Efford Oren and Mary Myrtle Thompson Wysong. She was the oldest member of Newport-Mt Olivet United Methodist Church in Newport and a member of Newport Village Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, George M Link and Atlee P Stiff; a son-in-law, Robert Maxey; a brother, Robert Wysong; and a sister, Emma Sue Stowers. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons and daughter-in-law, George Wallace and Norma Link of Newport and Jimmy Don Link of Newport; her daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy L Maxey of Newport, Judy L and Sammy Aman of Newport, and Martha L and Alan Pratt of Newport; her eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; Atlee's children Norris and Mary Stiff of Newport, Ronnie and Doris Stiff of Newport, and Curtis and Joyce Stiff of Roanoke. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with the Rev Morris Fleischer and The Rev Eddie Kendall officiating. Burial will follow in the Newport Cemetery at Newport. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours before the services. The family would like to thank her caregivers Kathy Riddle, Crystal Coleman, and Jessica Comer for their good work and are grateful for being able to work together to care for their beloved mother at home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Dublin man, 20, sentenced to 15 years in child exploitation case
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Virginia Tech football: Clock finally strikes zero, as Hokies, Hooker stun Miami 42-35
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.