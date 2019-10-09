STIFF Mary Louise December 5, 1921 October 7, 2019 Mary Louise Stiff, 97, of Newport, Va., departed this life Monday morning, October 7, 2019 at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg. Born on Spruce Run at Newport, Va. on December 5, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Efford Oren and Mary Myrtle Thompson Wysong. She was the oldest member of Newport-Mt Olivet United Methodist Church in Newport and a member of Newport Village Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, George M Link and Atlee P Stiff; a son-in-law, Robert Maxey; a brother, Robert Wysong; and a sister, Emma Sue Stowers. She leaves to cherish her memory her sons and daughter-in-law, George Wallace and Norma Link of Newport and Jimmy Don Link of Newport; her daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy L Maxey of Newport, Judy L and Sammy Aman of Newport, and Martha L and Alan Pratt of Newport; her eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; Atlee's children Norris and Mary Stiff of Newport, Ronnie and Doris Stiff of Newport, and Curtis and Joyce Stiff of Roanoke. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with the Rev Morris Fleischer and The Rev Eddie Kendall officiating. Burial will follow in the Newport Cemetery at Newport. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours before the services. The family would like to thank her caregivers Kathy Riddle, Crystal Coleman, and Jessica Comer for their good work and are grateful for being able to work together to care for their beloved mother at home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

