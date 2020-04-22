April 18, 2020 Julia Evelyn Stiff, formerly of Bedford and Roanoke, peacefully passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Landon J. Stiff. She is survived by many loving family members including her daughters, Judy Stiff Clark, Dr. Jacqueline Stiff and Robin Stiff; as well as her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister, Diane Fitts, sisters-in-law, June Stiff Jackson of Bedford and Betty Chambers. Visit HoranCares.com.

