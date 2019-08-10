STEWART Paul Kenneth August 6, 2019 Paul Kenneth Stewart (PK), 89, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 6, 2019. PK served his country as a solider in the United States Army, and then retired after many years at N&W Railway. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Boitnott Stewart; son, David Stewart; parents, William P. and Glenna Geneva Stewart; brothers, William P. "Bill" Stewart Jr., Burrell Stewart; sister, Dorothy S. Jennings. He is survived by daughter, Catherine Sisson (Roger) "Shorty"; son, Paul D. Stewart (Patsy); sister, Mary Beth "Betsy" Hartley; grandchildren, Cristin Sisson, Carrie Coleman (Josh), Shawn & Jacob Stewart; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Weaver and Jadakiss Finney; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in PK's name to a charity of your choice. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. Services will be held at Noon Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow services at Mountain View Cemetery, Boones Mill Va. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
