August 3, 1941 February 24, 2020 Jackie "Jack" Stewart went home to be with the Lord and join his wife on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 78 years old. He was born in Bluefield, W.Va. to Fred and Ollie Stewart. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Frankie Stewart. He is survived by his loving family, daughters, Melissa (Reggie) Holston, Christine (Rasheeh) Jackson; son, Brian Stewart; and special family member, Diane Blevins; grandchildren, Jacob Holston, Stefan Holston, Hannah Stewart, Breyona (Nick) English, Jax Crawford, Halla Jackson, Ava Jackson, and Ade Jackson; great-grandchildren, Jackson Thomas Pope, and Bailey Mae English; many friends and church family at Dublin Baptist Church. Services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Dublin Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Jones presiding. Visitation will be from 2 until 3 p.m. and services will be at 3 p.m. He is in care of Serenity Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Dublin Baptist Church 100 Hawkins St., Dublin, A 24084 or to autismspeaks.com.

