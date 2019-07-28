STEWART David July 24, 2019 David Stewart, 54, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was preceded by his mother, Rachel Boitnott Stewart. David was a resident in several group homes in the Roanoke and surrounding areas. Surviving are his father, Kenneth "P.K." Stewart; sister, Catherine (Roger) "Shorty" Sisson; brother, Paul D. (Patsy) Stewart; and several nieces; nephews; and other family members. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to a charity of the donors choice. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707.
