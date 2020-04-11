March 30, 1949 April 7, 2020 On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Marlene Joan Steward was lifted to Heaven in the arms of the angels at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Marlene was born on March 30, 1949, in Lackawanna, N.Y. Marlene retired in 2019 after several years managing the downtown Roanoke Orvis store. She enjoyed a lifetime in the dynamics of retail where she had a passion for serving others and made many friends along the way. Marlene loved the atmosphere of the city of Roanoke and adored dance and theater and seasonal drives along the BRP. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and John Komenda Sr., and her brother John Komenda. She is survived by her partner, Rosie Fox; her daughter and son-in-law, Jonelle and Drew Hickerson of Deer Park, Texas; granddaughters and nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held this summer, date TBA. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home Chapel (540)366-0707.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Editorial: Your $1,200 stimulus check is a lot less than what other people are getting
-
Christiansburg's Marketplace announces some tenants; still no anchor store
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Weather Journal: Winterlike pattern emerging for mid-April
-
Roanoke Valley police, DMV make adjustments in wake of COVID-19
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.