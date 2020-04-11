March 30, 1949 April 7, 2020 On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Marlene Joan Steward was lifted to Heaven in the arms of the angels at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Marlene was born on March 30, 1949, in Lackawanna, N.Y. Marlene retired in 2019 after several years managing the downtown Roanoke Orvis store. She enjoyed a lifetime in the dynamics of retail where she had a passion for serving others and made many friends along the way. Marlene loved the atmosphere of the city of Roanoke and adored dance and theater and seasonal drives along the BRP. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and John Komenda Sr., and her brother John Komenda. She is survived by her partner, Rosie Fox; her daughter and son-in-law, Jonelle and Drew Hickerson of Deer Park, Texas; granddaughters and nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held this summer, date TBA. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home Chapel (540)366-0707.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Steward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.