STEVENS JR. Edward H. November 14, 2019 Edward (Eddie) H. Stevens Jr., 87, of Fincastle, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Edward (Edd) H. Stevens Sr. and Frances G. Stevens Tuxen; brother, Bayard Stevens and granddaughter, Emily Stevens. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Stevens; son, Edd Stevens III (Barbara); daughter, Ann Frances Stevens (Richard Gluth) and daughter, Jennifer (JJ) Theimer (Michael). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Eli Stevens, Rebecca Theimer, Kevin Theimer and Paul Theimer; sisters, Edwina Wertz and Elaine Fiske. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville Va. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice. Graveside service will be private. Mr. Stevens is entrusted to Valley Funeral Home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.